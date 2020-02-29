Added: 29.02.2020 19:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Your chance to put questions to climate scientists and academics as well as experts on controlling bushfires

From unprecedented bushfires in to warming seas , Australia is experiencing the effects of the global climate crisis more rapidly than much of the world.

Over the past three weeks, Guardian Australia has told these stories in a major six-part series that was paid for by readers.

10am-11am: Prof Lesley Hughes, ecologist, distinguished professor of biology and pro-vice-chancellor (research) at Macquarie University, and Climate Councillor. Hughes has expertise on the impact of climate change on species and ecosystems.

11am-12pm: Greg Mullins, former commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW, volunteer firefighter and Climate Councillor.

12pm-1.30pm: Prof Michael Mann, climatologist, geophysicist and director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University. Mann is currently based in Sydney.

2pm-3pm: Assoc Prof Donna Green, from the University of New South Walesâ€™ climate change research centre. Green has expertise in the health effects of climate change and air pollution.