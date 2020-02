Added: 28.02.2020 19:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Independent MP for Warringah, Zali Steggall, is seeking bipartisan support for a climate change bill aimed at transitioning Australia to a decarbonised economy. Katharine Murphy sits down with Steggall to discuss her adjustment into politics, whether the bill can pass the upcoming conscience vote, and if modern Liberal voters are willing to embrace climate policy