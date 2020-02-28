Bethenny Frankel on how her stocks are faring in 2019 CNBC Stock Draft

Entrepreneur and author Bethenny Frankel joins CNBC's "Power Lunch" team to discuss her place in the 2019 CNBC Stock Draft and how she has joined efforts to aid Australia's ongoing bushfire crisis.