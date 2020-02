Added: 28.02.2020 9:55 | 5 views | 0 comments



South-west and north-west of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are likely to be worst hit

Heavy downpours are expected to cause more flooding to homes and businesses over the weekend, as the latest storm to hit the UK takes hold.

are in place for Storm Jorge on Friday, with the south-west and north-west of England, Wales and Northern Ireland expected to experience the worst of the deluge.