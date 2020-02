| Minister criticised for not meeting evacuees on visit to flood-hit town



Added: 27.02.2020 19:29 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alamy.com





George Eustice is whisked in and out of fenced-off compound in Ironbridge

The environment secretary has been criticised for not meeting residents of Ironbridge who were evacuated from their homes beside the River Severn after flood defences were overwhelmed.

George Eustice spent 45 minutes in Ironbridge but was whisked in and out of a fenced-off compound and did not visit a hotel a few minutes walk away, where evacuees were being looked after. George Eustice is whisked in and out of fenced-off compound in IronbridgeThe environment secretary has been criticised for not meeting residents of Ironbridge who were evacuated from their homes beside the River Severn after flood defences were overwhelmed.George Eustice spent 45 minutes in Ironbridge but was whisked in and out of a fenced-off compound and did not visit a hotel a few minutes walk away, where evacuees were being looked after. More in www.theguardian.com » Evacuees Tags: EU



Comments: Comments: