Prepare for 10 more days of flooding, people living along Severn told



More rain predicted for affected areas, including Ironbridge in Shropshire, where a barrier buckled

Police have warned that people living along the with more rain showers predicted to sweep across affected areas.

Environment Agency officials and engineers were continuing to monitor a barrier at Ironbridge in Shropshire on Thursday after the weight of water caused it to buckle, prompting an emergency evacuation.

