With no rain in sight, New Zealand troops will deliver tankers to remote communities as Kaitaia mayor says crisis is worst on recordThe New Zealand army has been sent to Northland to assist in drought relief efforts after months without any rain.The towns of Kaikohe and Kaitaia are the worst hit with severe water restrictions in place throughout February. Water is only allowed to be used for cooking, drinking or 40-second showers.

