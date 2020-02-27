ï»¿Thursday, 27 February 2020
| 'We're running out of water': NZ army sent in to help with Northland drought relief

With no rain in sight, New Zealand troops will deliver tankers to remote communities as Kaitaia mayor says crisis is worst on record
The New Zealand army has been sent to Northland to assist in drought relief efforts after months without any rain.
The towns of Kaikohe and Kaitaia are the worst hit with severe water restrictions in place throughout February. Water is only allowed to be used for cooking, drinking or 40-second showers.

From a torrent to a trickle: comparing the flow at Hunua Falls, Auckland, from July 2017 to present

Sadly this footage is more disturbing than it is amazing.
The prolonged drought in Northland is causing some real problems for our kiwi.
Hopefully Tai Tokerau sees more rain in the coming days.

