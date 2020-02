Added: 26.02.2020 14:55 | 9 views | 0 comments



George Eustice rejects need for inquiry as NFU president calls for ‘seismic investment’

The government has rejected calls for a public inquiry into the flooding disaster, arguing it has the crisis under control.

The environment secretary, George Eustice, came under sustained attack at the National Farmers’ Union annual conference but said the government had already saved thousands of homes from flooding and would be spending “record” amounts on .