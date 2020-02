| Rivers breach flood defences around UK and Ireland – in pictures



Added: 26.02.2020 15:15 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.expressandstar.com





The River Severn broke its banks and after further rain pushed the high water levels left by Storms Ciara and Dennis even higher, while floodwater was still causing havoc in County Westmeath and Snaith, East Yorkshire after the River Shannon and River Aire burst their banks The River Severn broke its banks and after further rain pushed the high water levels left by Storms Ciara and Dennis even higher, while floodwater was still causing havoc in County Westmeath and Snaith, East Yorkshire after the River Shannon and River Aire burst their banks More in www.theguardian.com » UK, Ciara Tags: Ireland