Added: 26.02.2020 13:18 | 1 views | 0 comments



Labour leader says PM has been ‘sulking in mansion’ as Johnson says government worked ‘flat out’

Jeremy Corbyn has castigated Boris Johnson for not having visited any communities affected by the ongoing floods, accusing him in parliament of being “a part-time prime minister”.

In an often noisy prime minister’s questions, the Labour leader picked up on , some from Conservatives, for spending all of last week’s parliamentary recess out of view at Chevening, a government grace-and-favour mansion usually used by the foreign secretary.