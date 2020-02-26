Homes 500km west of Brisbane at risk of flooding with water levels expected to rise in coming daysFlood waters in a rural Queensland town have shut a main highway and are expected to continue rising throughout the week.The town of St George â€“ about 500km west of Brisbane â€“ was expecting the Balonne River to peak at about 12.5m late on Wednesday or early Thursday.

St George: The Balonne Highway is closed at the Andrew Nixon Bridge as floodwater continues to rise. The bridge is expected to remain closed for a few days. If it's flooded, forget it.

All roads in and out of St George are closed as rising flood waters meander down the Balonne and surrounding river systems. A dry flood! No rain just just floodwaters Great for the region

After several record dry years itâ€™s so good to see the Balonne river bustling along again. Jack Taylor Weir, St George