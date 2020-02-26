ï»¿Wednesday, 26 February 2020
| Queensland flooding: highway shut and residents cut off as flood waters rise

Homes 500km west of Brisbane at risk of flooding with water levels expected to rise in coming days
Flood waters in a rural Queensland town have shut a main highway and are expected to continue rising throughout the week.
The town of St George â€“ about 500km west of Brisbane â€“ was expecting the Balonne River to peak at about 12.5m late on Wednesday or early Thursday.

St George: The Balonne Highway is closed at the Andrew Nixon Bridge as floodwater continues to rise. The bridge is expected to remain closed for a few days. If it's flooded, forget it.

All roads in and out of St George are closed as rising flood waters meander down the Balonne and surrounding river systems. A dry flood! No rain just just floodwaters Great for the region

After several record dry years itâ€™s so good to see the Balonne river bustling along again. Jack Taylor Weir, St George

