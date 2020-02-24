Added: 24.02.2020 22:30 | 2 views | 0 comments



Companies would pay for damages caused by extreme weather such as floods

Fossil fuel companies must pay for the damage caused by extreme weather due to the climate emergency such as the floods devastating parts of England, the Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said.

Long-Bailey, the most leftwing candidate in the contest, said she was calling for a “climate justice fund” to support affected households and communities, paid for by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies “responsible for knowingly heating our planet to dangerous levels”. This would include help towards affordable insurance for those , she said.

