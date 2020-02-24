| Flood-stricken areas in England call for eased access to relief funds



Local councils say system is not working and emergency cash is not reaching them

Councils in flood-stricken areas have demanded ministers urgently ease their access to emergency recovery funds as more than 100 flood warnings remained in place across England in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Councils in flood-stricken areas have demanded ministers urgently ease their access to emergency recovery funds as more than 100 flood warnings remained in place across England in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Local leaders in Worcestershire, where the River Severn burst its banks and flooded homes, said the system that funds urgent recovery efforts is not working properly and have called on the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, to loosen rules to allow more money to flow to councils.