Researchers’ figure contrasts starkly with proportion of forest burned over such a period on any other continent

More than 20% of Australia’s forests burned during , a proportion scientists believe is unprecedented globally, according to new research.

Research published in a special edition of focused on the bushfire crisis finds that 21% of the total area covered by Australian forests – excluding Tasmania - has burnt so far in the 2019-20 bushfire season.