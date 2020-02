| End housebuilding on flood plains – Labour



Added: 24.02.2020 9:39 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sundayguardianlive.com





Call comes after Guardian revealed 11,000 homes were planned in high-risk areas

Labour has called for an immediate end to building houses on land at high risk of flooding following the worst winter storms in years.

The Guardian revealed on Sunday that were planned in areas the government considers a high flood risk in the seven English regions swamped by . More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Government