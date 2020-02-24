ï»¿Monday, 24 February 2020
| UK weather: snow and rain force closure of 250 schools in northern England

Yellow warnings for snow for most parts of Scotland as further flood warnings issued
More than 250 schools have been closed across northern England due to heavy snow and rain as warnings of further flooding were issued.
more than 150 schools, colleges, nurseries were shut on Monday due to inclement weather. In North Yorkshire, 52 schools either started late or remained shut until Tuesday, while 39 did not open. In Northumberland, 27 schools were closed and in Leeds, to allow students and staff more time to get in.

Tags: UK, Scotland, England, Students



