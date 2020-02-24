Added: 24.02.2020 10:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Yellow warnings for snow for most parts of Scotland as further flood warnings issued

More than 250 schools have been closed across northern England due to heavy snow and rain as warnings of further flooding were issued.

more than 150 schools, colleges, nurseries were shut on Monday due to inclement weather. In North Yorkshire, 52 schools either started late or remained shut until Tuesday, while 39 did not open. In Northumberland, 27 schools were closed and in Leeds, to allow students and staff more time to get in.