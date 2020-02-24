﻿Monday, 24 February 2020
| British tourists stranded in Canary Islands after Saharan sandstorm blows in

Dozens of flights have been cancelled due to poor visibility, leaving holidaymakers stuck at airports
British holidaymakers have been stranded at airports in the Canary Islands after a Saharan sandstorm left the holiday destination coated with dust, reducing visibility for aircraft.
Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, North and South Tenerife airports have been grounded for the foreseeable future due to the weather conditions.

Suffering the worst sandstorm from Sahara that we remember in the Canary Islands. It's like living on Mars ️
Sufriendo la peor calima, procedente del Sáhara, que se recuerde en . Es como vivir en Marte.

La calima traerá "lluvia roja" a Canarias en las próximas horas

A is currently affecting and locally known as a
This Saharan dust may spread across the rest of the Canaries over the coming days
Via and

advertising

