Exclusive Guardian and Greenpeace analysis finds areas hit by recent storms are planning houses on floodplains

More than 11,000 new homes are planned to be built on land at the highest risk of flooding in the regions battered by the worst winter storms in a generation, the Guardian has learned.

An analysis of planning documents reveals that 11,410 new homes have been planned for on land the government considers high-risk in the seven English counties where thousands of properties have been devastated by flooding since November.