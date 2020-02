Added: 23.02.2020 5:54 | 7 views | 0 comments



Families enter Sydney Olympic Park service through a guard of honour, with a row of 25 candles marking each life lost

The scars remain but traumatised communities are starting to heal as a state memorial honoured the lives lost and the heroes forged in the New South Wales bushfire crisis.

A public state memorial was held at Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday to recognise the devastating toll of the bushfires that ripped through much of NSW.