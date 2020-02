| UK flood defence plans are inadequate, warn scientists



Added: 23.02.2020 6:12 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.geographyinthenews.org.uk



vestment and improved planning needed with number of extreme wet days set to rise

vestment in flood defences and improved planning for future disasters are urgently needed, scientists have warned.

They predict that the number of extreme wet days – which have already increased this century – will continue to rise in the coming decades and will bring than that experienced this month after and swept across the country. More in www.theguardian.com » Scientists Tags: UK