Met Office expects further downpours and warns of high winds in northern half of UKSnowfall in Scotland will make driving difficult and could lead to people slipping on icy surfaces, the Met Office has warned, as roads were closed across the UK due to flooding.A third consecutive weekend of stormy weather has brought further flooding to already sodden areas, and strong winds are affecting swathes of the northern half of the UK.

Please don't attempt to drive through flood water. It's just not worth the risk!!

