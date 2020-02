Added: 22.02.2020 9:32 | 12 views | 0 comments



Met Office says more belts of rain expected and warns of high winds and snow in Scotland

A third consecutive weekend of stormy weather has brought further flooding to already sodden communities.

With swathes of south Wales and northern and central England still trying to cope with the impact of storms Ciara and Dennis, heavy showers have hit parts of the UK with warnings of more to come.