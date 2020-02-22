Added: 21.02.2020 19:00 | 16 views | 0 comments



Another adversarial royal commission risks repeating past recommendations without addressing the new element – climate change

Like hundreds of other volunteer firefighters, Jim Smith spent much of the summer on the back of a truck on the New South Wales south coast, trying to get his radio to work.

“You’ve got your normal channel, you’ve got your divisional channel [for] who you’ll be working under, and another channel,” he says. “So it’s always confusing.”



It's ultimately going to be judged by the actions that governments take

