Another adversarial royal commission risks repeating past recommendations without addressing the new element – climate change Like hundreds of other volunteer firefighters, Jim Smith spent much of the summer on the back of a truck on the New South Wales south coast, trying to get his radio to work. “You’ve got your normal channel, you’ve got your divisional channel [for] who you’ll be working under, and another channel,” he says. “So it’s always confusing.”
It's ultimately going to be judged by the actions that governments take