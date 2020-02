| UK weather: weekend rain could cause further flooding



Added: 21.02.2020 15:35 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sparklebox.co.uk





Environment Agency warns of heavy downpours in northern England and the Midlands

Heavy rain over the weekend could bring further flooding, the Environment Agency has warned.

England has so far received 141% of its average February rainfall over the almost continuous wet weather of the past fortnight, the agency said as it warned the deluges were set to continue into next week.

More in www.theguardian.com » England Tags: UK