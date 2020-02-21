Added: 21.02.2020 7:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



This governmentâ€™s response to the climate crisis appears to be: some of you will have to fend for yourselves

As British high streets and farm fields this week, Boris Johnson has repeatedly been urged to put on his wellies, go out and listen to flood victims.

So far though, his has been more about tin ears than rubber boots: during Storm Dennis the prime minister was reportedly in the Kent countryside.

The question of climate priorities will grow increasingly important. Which communities will the government defend and which will they abandon?

