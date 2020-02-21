ï»¿Friday, 21 February 2020
| When the storms hit, will Johnson and co help you? Itâ€™s the new postcode lottery | Jonathan Watts

Added: 21.02.2020 7:00 | 8 views | 0 comments

Source: www.thenational.ae
Source: www.thenational.ae


This governmentâ€™s response to the climate crisis appears to be: some of you will have to fend for yourselves
As British high streets and farm fields this week, Boris Johnson has repeatedly been urged to put on his wellies, go out and listen to flood victims.
So far though, his has been more about tin ears than rubber boots: during Storm Dennis the prime minister was reportedly in the Kent countryside.
The question of climate priorities will grow increasingly important. Which communities will the government defend and which will they abandon?

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Government, Prime minister, ISIS, Boris Johnson



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved