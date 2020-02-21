Added: 21.02.2020 0:01 | 19 views | 0 comments



Study by thinktank Bright Blue finds 70,000 homes built in England on highest-risk land

Tens of thousands of families who bought new homes in flood-risk areas are facing “crippling” financial costs, as they are ineligible for cover under a government-backed insurance scheme, a study has found.

Research by the liberal conservative thinktank Bright Blue found that 70,000 homes had been built on land at the highest risk of flooding in England since 2009, including 20,000 that were not protected by flood defences.

