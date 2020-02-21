Added: 20.02.2020 21:00 | 21 views | 0 comments



Paul Tully, whose home was inundated in 2011, is hoping insurers will follow the state governmentâ€™s lead

A victim of the devastating 2011 Queensland floods says he hopes insurer QBE will rule out appealing against a landmark class action decision that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

The former Ipswich mayor Paul Tully, whose home was inundated in the floods, said QBE should follow the lead of the state government, which had already ruled out appealing a judgment handed down by the New South Wales supreme court in November.

