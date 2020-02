| Storm Dennis damage could cost insurance companies £225m



Severe weather brought heavy rain and strong winds and flooded hundreds of properties

Flooding and damage left in the wake of Storm Dennis, which swept across the UK on 15 and 16 February, is estimated to cost £225m in insurance claims, taking the total .

The severe weather brought heavy rain and strong winds to England and Wales, which led to record high river levels and flooded hundreds of properties.