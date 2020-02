| NSW government drops forestry privatisation plan after bushfires devastate plantation



Deputy premier John Barilaro says the government’s priority is ‘getting new trees in the ground and strengthening the industry’

The New South Wales government won’t proceed with privatising Forestry Corporation’s softwood plantation business after an unprecedented bushfire season.

The government decided to forgo a long-term lease of the business after a five-month investigation which took into account recent damage to the state’s forestry assets.

