Cyclone Winston devastated Fiji’s agriculture sector, but regenerative farming may provide the solution

When Tropical Cyclone Winston struck Abhishek Sapra’s farm exactly four years ago, the damage was monumental. Sapra suffered losses of over $F500,000 (US$227,000).

“The trees were stripped of all their leaves, a lot of heritage trees fell over, crops were almost completely wiped out,” says Sapra. “Unless it was underground it didn’t survive.”