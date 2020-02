Added: 19.02.2020 17:26 | 33 views | 0 comments

Sydney, Australia, is cloaked in a smog rated eleven times worse than the typical 'hazardous' level. Smoke from nearby wildfires is choking the city in a thick haze, forcing some evacuations and cancellations. Firefighters are trying to contain dozens of wildfires in Australia ahead of a coming heatwave. The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of New South Wales would 'swelter' through a heatwave this week.