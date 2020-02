Added: 19.02.2020 17:26 | 22 views | 0 comments

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as authorities said the next few hours could be "very, very challenging." Defense personnel stood ready to move to bushfire grounds if conditions became extreme. Since October, 27 people have been killed and thousands subjected to repeat evacuations as monster fires scorched more than 25.5 million acres of land, or an area the size of South Korea.