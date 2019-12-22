Added: 22.12.2019 17:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



Which regions were most affected, what was the impact of flood defences, and what has the government pledged?

Areas across England were flooded in the last two months, including in: South and West Yorkshire; Lincolnshire and the Rivers Trent and Derwent in the East Midlands; Birmingham, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire in the West Midlands; Gloucestershire, Devon and Cornwall in the south-west; and Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Sussex and Surrey in the south-east.