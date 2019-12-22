Which regions were most affected, what was the impact of flood defences, and what has the government pledged?
Areas across England were flooded in the last two months, including in: South and West Yorkshire; Lincolnshire and the Rivers Trent and Derwent in the East Midlands; Birmingham, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire in the West Midlands; Gloucestershire, Devon and Cornwall in the south-west; and Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Sussex and Surrey in the south-east.