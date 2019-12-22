PM says link between extreme weather and climate change won’t change policy. Victoria and SA still under bushfire threat as NSW surveys damage. Follow the latest news and updates

Anthony Albanese’s office has just released the transcript to the press conference, which includes this line at the end:

In terms of this crisis, I have tried to visit the Rural Fire Service headquarters … Minister Littleproud, can I say this, has been exemplary at providing information and briefings to the opposition, but I have made a request now for days to visit the rural fire service. And that request has not been met up to this point.

You can hear the terror and the frustration in this video.

These fires – they are different. It’s not just authorities saying it. It’s those on the ground, the “quiet Australians” who have lived through previous seasons, but not like this.

PM has met today with Melissa and Jess - the widows of the two firefighters, Geoff Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer, who died in the truck rollover, also spoke to their families and crew members - no photos out of respect for their grief.

NSW police say a man is missing in Lithgow, following a fire.

From AAP: NSW police say a man is missing from the rural village of Bell after a huge bushfire tore through the Lithgow area, destroying dozens of buildings.

For those who missed the prime minister’s press conference, here is the beginning, including where he apologises for causing anxiety:

But I am comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here simply so I can be here alongside them as they’re going through this terrible time. And I say to those Australians who I caused upset to, and I apologise for that. It is important I think when you [are] confronted with these things you front up and are honest with people and that is what I am seeking to do now. The time for that discussion is over. We need to focus on what is going out there today.

The Prime Minister has conceded he caused "great anxiety in Australia" by taking a family holiday in Hawaii during a bushfire emergency

Bits and pieces are slowly coming out of Balmoral.

these scenes are just devastating

Anthony Albanese says he won’t be leaving Australia this summer, and thanked David Littleproud for being “exemplary” in providing the opposition with briefings.

In the briefing that the opposition’s had this morning, there are cooler conditions expected as we’re experiencing today, over the next few days, but north-western Australia is a real issue. And of course, when you have heat, that’s where the heat begins.

And it’s there now and is expected to come across the country to the east coast to the more heavily populated areas over the next week.

Back to Scott Morrison’s decision to leave Australia, Anthony Albanese says:

I wouldn’t have made the decision that he made to go – that is a matter for him and his family circumstances and it is difficult – I haven’t sought during this week to, to pass judgment on that, it’s a matter for his judgment.

He chose to leave.

Anthony Albanese on Scott Morrison’s assertion his government won’t be changing its emissions reduction policy:

Well, I just find it staggering that in the current circumstances, whereby he’s sent Angus Taylor, a discredited minister, who has been misleading parliament since his first speech, to represent our nation at Madrid to try and undermine international action on climate change, including arguing for accountancy tricks rather than lower emissions.

Australians do want action on climate change.

Anthony Albanese on Scott Morrison’s return from Hawaii. (Earlier in the week, Albanese said he would not be criticising the PM for taking leave.)

Now I note that today, Scott Morrison has returned from his holiday in Hawaii.

It’s a good thing that he is back.

Australian Associated Press has an update on the South Australian situation:

Smoke from the Adelaide Hills bushfire had dropped the city’s air quality rating to poor.

Anthony Albanese has just held his press conference in Rozelle.

Unfortunately it hasn’t been broadcast as yet, and I am in Canberra, so I will bring that to you as soon as I can.

We are still waiting on Anthony Albanese’s press conference.

It should be soon.

The smoke has officially made its way north.

It’s still bad: Just dropped my son off at Alderley in Brisbane. You can just make out the skyscrapers in the Brisbane CBD through the smoke haze, 6km away.

More devastation from the Adelaide Hills bushfire

Steve Opie

Which brings Scott Morrison back in to the frame:

I think all Australians, I think, are very proud – I know the commissioner is very proud and the premier is very proud of the services that the lead. But all Australians are extremely proud of what is being done here, and in so many places around the country.

... All Australians are proud and have a great, great reason to be proud.

The commissioner finishes with how proud he is of the fire services:

We’ve seen only tragically this week, the risk is real.

And the consequences can be fatal. And and as a result of the events only this week, there are there are families, there are loved ones, there are wives and there are children and there are mates, who will never be the same again because of the horrendous that unfolded this week.

Shane Fitzsimmons on Balmoral:

Unfortunately I don’t have the specific numbers – there are teams in the field today.

But as the premier indicated the team inside there say that it was devastating, and I think I coined the phrase “there’s not a lot left or there’s not much left”, and that’s just really confronting to contemplate and, and whether it’s Balmoral or Buxton ... we are talking dozens of properties, dozens of buildings.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons on what is coming up:

We’ve got to keep in mind that we’re not expecting any rainfall to make any meaningful difference to these fires until January /February. That’s still a way to go. We’re still talking four to six weeks at best before we start to see a meaningful reprieve in the weather, based on the forecast are available.

And then, as the prime minister indicated, we will want to do some very critical post-incident reviews, post-season reviews, gather the information gathered the support from firefighters and communities right across NSW.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons on that same issue:

Fatigue management, and the drain, the relentless nature of this season is certainly taking a toll and so to is a geographic spread of the activity – you might recall for several months between July and and into September, most of the effort was really concentrated in north-east NSW, we’ve now got fires spreading from north-east NSW and Queensland border down to the south coast of NSW.

Those logistical challenges, those transport and, and accommodation challenges spreading and moving people right across such a broad geographic area all add to the challenges of fatigue and crew rotation.

Scott Morrison on the fatigue volunteers are facing:

It’s obviously one of the many significant issues that the commissioner manages with this incredible volunteer fighting force that is out there.

But I gotta tell you, one of the things that commissioner told me this morning just, again, just impressed me so much is when a call went out yesterday for extra hands. An extra thousand firefighters showed up in response to that call. A thousand.

1.56am GMT

Scott Morrison on the scheduled March Coag:

Well, the immediate needs as I said this morning, simply require the requests to come forward as they do through the regular meetings that are held of the fire chiefs and commissioners.

The ministers responsible ... they only met a few weeks ago. And what we need to do in March is to ensure that we deal with the recommendations that come out from many of the lessons that have come through these fires not just here in NSW, but in other states and territories as well that have been affected.

From Australian Associated Press:

More than 3,000 properties in the Adelaide Hills remain without power as a result of the devastating bushfire that swept through the region and continues to burn.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says fire authorities don’t expect any real relief in terms of conditions until well into January.

Gladys Berejiklian:

Question: There’s been concern in Balmoral specifically about when people will be able to get back in and see whether or not their home is still standing?

Look, it’s devastating not knowing whether your property is standing or not.

Unfortunately, we have received bad news. There isn’t much left [in Balmoral].

Scott Morrison:

As the premier has just said, the category C assistance is being extended to the Wollondilly shire.

That, as the premier said, includes payments for small producers and businesses of up to $15,000 and includes things like mental health support and small grants to communities in both shires to help them rebuild particularly with community resilience programs and things of that nature coming out of that fund.

Scott Morrison is called to the front – he starts with a repeated call for “kindness”:

It is great to be here with you of course, your colleagues, and Angus Taylor, the local member, and Commissioner Fitzsimmons.

Thank you, again, for the tremendous job you’re doing with all of your team – all around New South Wales.

Berejiklian finishes with this:

The devastation is shocking. I have also been just literally bowled by the way the community’s come together, the resilience and people’s generosity.

People with not much are giving away everything they have to support others. And it’s times like these when you really appreciate what New South Wales and what Australia’s about.

Gladys Berejiklian:

So, as you know, we announced joint funding and now that joint funding is in excess of $63m across the state and extends to a dozen councils.

These two are now part of that.

Gladys Berejiklian is addressing the media – she is formally announcing the additional areas who can now access the disaster relief funding.

Scott Morrison and Gladys Berejiklian have arrived at one of the Green Wattle creek fire evacuation centres – the Picton Bowling Club.

About a dozen people had stayed there last night.

If you haven’t seen it, Lenore Taylor has written on what she took out of Scott Morrison’s press conference. A taste:

This isn’t about an adjustment to your language, it requires an adjustment to your policy, it requires a credible policy, the kind of policy we know could, that business is begging you to enact so that they can invest. And we know that would mean we could fight for effective international action rather than .

We know we can’t solve the heating that is exacerbating this crisis on our own, so Given the consequences we are suffering, we should be doing everything we can, and we know that we are not.



Two more areas have been given access to disaster recovery funding. From the release:

The commonwealth and NSW governments are providing another $3.5m to extend the community recovery assistance program under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to the Wingecarribee and Wollondilly LGAs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this additional funding brings the total federal-state recovery fund to more than $63m.

these scenes are just devastating

EMERGENCY WARNING: Grose Valley (Blue Mountains LGA)

Fire activity is increasing. If you are in the Blackheath area and your plan is to leave or you are not prepared, leave now towards Katoomba.

The ACCC has responded to the National Electricity Market price report – and it is not as rosy as Angus Taylor made out.

The average annual bill for households in the National Electricity Market fell in 2018–19 compared with the previous year, by $65 or 4%, the latest ACCC has found.

But while average household bills fell to $1509 in 2018–19, households were still paying about 20% ($254) more than in 2007–08, and the average price for a unit of electricity drawn from the grid was about 45% higher in real terms.

A very welcome piece of good news from the NSW RFS – a missing man has been found, safe.

In some good news: A missing gentleman from the village of Dargan has been located safe and sound this morning by

Scott Morrison is still making his way to an evacuation centre in Picton

Royce Kurmelovs has provided an update on the South Australian fires for us:

Adelaide has woken up to the smell of smoke as a haze lingers over the city from fires burning in the Adelaide Hills and on Kangaroo Island in the south, but the South Australian CFS says it is hopeful they will have a handle on the situation in the coming days.

While the CFS is not confident enough to issue a statement on containment, cool conditions overnight have allowed fire crews to get on the front foot, with back-burning operations currently being performed in an effort to contain the Cudlee Creek fires in the northwest.

So far the blaze in that area has consumed over 25,000 hectares, destroyed homes and properties, injured lifestock and native wildlife. Two people have been confirmed dead within South Australia during the bushfires, and 26 CFS volunteers injured battling the blaze.

Road blocks remain in effect areas as fire crews are working to manage hotspots along the perimeter and are wary of flare ups in the coming week. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures in the 30’s in South Australia, with the mercury to climb as the days wind out.

Elsewhere, the “complex” series of fires on Kangaroo Island has been downgraded and is being treated as two separate fire fronts with 50 firefighters currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for the CFS said mop-up operations are expected to continue.

“We’ll have fire crews on the firegrounds for quite some time. Even if we do get it contained, there’ll be fire crews out there checking the ground doing mop up for a few days yet.”

I’ve just been alerted to Scott Morrison addressing the US and Canadian fire fighters at the Sydney RFS headquarters, which was shown on Sunrise (which is why I missed it the first time).

He cracked a joke about Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

We value the same things, we share the same values, that we will be will all be doing, over this period time – I will be making sure to pass on my personal thanks to prime minister Trudeau and president Trump later today. I’ll get a pic and send it to them – I know Justin like his pictures. (There is laughter.)

I’m not teasing him, I promise. We’ve often done that together, when we’ve been together.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just arrived at HQ to be briefed on the bushfire situation.

The Grose Valley fire has been raised to “emergency”.

12.03am GMT

The smoke haze has hit Brisbane.

Another red sun in Brisbane. Lots of haze and smoke again.

As of 10:30am AEDT, here’s what we know the fire situation is across Australia at the moment.



Just before Scott Morrison’s press conference, RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons* gave an update on the NSW fires:

We have still got an enormous amount of fire burning in the landscape. Conditions are particularly dry and fire behaviour continues to be very challenging for firefighters and those areas affected by fire.

A big focus this week, a significant focus this week, and starting today is the implications now for the entire Blue Mountains community along the Great Western Highway.

Dear Prime Minister,

You’ve asked for the nation to be kinder.

Let’s start with being kinder to the young generation and take the serious climate action needed to ensure they have a safe future that is not riddled with fires, pollution and no clean water?

Anthony Albanese will be up at 1pm.

I imagine he wants Scott Morrison’s press conference to sit and marinate for a while, before he adds his two cents, given you know, the prime minister wants us all to be kinder to each other, and leave any division to the side - unless of course, you need to make your own political point.

It is time to be kind to each other. This is not a time for division, it is not a time for argument, it is not a time for partisanship, not a time for point scoring. It is a time to support people who have an important job to do, to give them the space and time, to give them the support they need.

I know there are some who tried to make political points and score points over these issues in the midst of these disasters and that is disappointing.

I will do what I said I would do because that is how I am with the Australian people. I said we will meet our 26% emission reduction target.

This ‘debate’ if you can call it that, given Chris Smith seems to have decided his job, now that he is returning to Sydney radio 2GB is just to yell over anyone who has a different view, or you know, the facts, sums up most of the country right now:

Still gobsmacked- x

Angus Taylor has also decided right now is the perfect time to put out a release on electricity prices coming down:

Residential electricity bills are coming down according to the latest Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Inquiry into the National Electricity Market report.

The November 2019 report found:

So to quickly recap that press conference:

Scott Morrison defended leaving the country to take a holiday (which he said he planned six weeks ago), having “made a promise to my kids” but said in hindsight, he would have made a different decision. (Morrison was due to return to work, as scheduled, tomorrow, December 23, according to what his office told the New Daily’s Samantha Maiden last week).

I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your children you try and keep it, but as prime minister you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism and that is why Jenny and I agreed it was important that I returned, particularly after the tragedies we saw late this week.

I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress.

I understand there is media interest in the engagement of briefings between my office and the gallery and those sorts of things, I get that. There have been lessons learned this week and they will be imported and included next time.

There is no argument, in my view, or the view of the government, and any government in the country, about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world – but I’m sure people would equally acknowledge the direct connection to any single fire event is not a credible suggestion to make that link.

People can expect my government to do what it promised to do, what it took to the last election. I know there are some who tried to make political points and score points over these issues in the midst of these disasters and that is disappointing. I will do what I said I would do because that is how I am with the Australian people. I said we will meet our 26% emission reduction target.

This is not a time for division, it is not a time for argument, it is not a time for partisanship, not a time for point scoring.

It is a time to support people who have an important job to do, to give them the space and time, to give them the support they need.

On whether he believes he has shown leadership, Scott Morrison says:

This has been going on for a long time, since September, and on each occasion I have been here, whether it is in Taree or out at Wilberforce a couple of weeks ago.

Not on all occasions have I gone and been there with a travelling media team.

On Labor’s proposal for tax breaks for volunteer firefighters who are unable to work while they deal with the bushfire emergency:

Q: Labor wants compensation for volunteer firefighters. Is that something you are considering?

I don’t know what the specific proposal being proposed …

I will take that where it is.

Scott Morrison on why the government is not considering changing its climate change policy:

The Kyoto targets set by the previous Labor government, when we came to government, there was the projection that we would miss those by some 700 million tonnes.

Now we’re going to beat them … And I would hope that not only will we meet, and I’m sure we will, our Paris commitments, that we will beat them as well.

10.38pm GMT

We get back to climate policy – there will be NO change.

Q: The government has been criticised for using carryover credits. Going forward after these fires, how can your government provide a more genuine commitment to making Australia a responsible global actor when it comes to reducing carbon emissions?

Question: You were critical of the Victorian police commissioner when she went to dinner during the Black Saturday bushfires.

Scott Morrison:

I have already made a number of comments today, as you know, where I think I have held myself to that same standard.

Equally I would note that I am not the operational leader of an emergency service or police force. I am the prime minister. And as prime minister I was kept regularly and sought to be kept regularly updated on the events.

This is not exactly a glowing defence of the deputy prime minister.

Q: Why were questions referred to your office; why couldn’t McCormack simply say he was acting?

These are not the matters I am focused on now, I will leave those matters for others.

Australians are worried about the fires and the support necessary to support those out there today.

Question: But you knew about these catastrophic fire conditions. Are you sorry to the residents?

Morrison: I already said that. I already said it.

Question: Where have you been and why the secrecy?

Scott Morrison: I was in Hawaii, a trip with my family, a trip planned seven weeks ago and when I take family leave, it is a private family time.



And then the prime minister asks us to all be kind to each other:

Let me finish by saying this, and I apologise for the lengthy nature of my remarks this morning, it is time to be kind to each other.

This is not a time for division, it is not a time for argument, it is not a time for partisanship, not a time for point scoring.

Scott Morrison says he believes Australians are “fair minded” and will understand why he took his holiday.

Two other points. I have returned from leave and I know that has caused some great anxiety in Australia and Jenny and I acknowledge that. If we had your time over again and the benefit of hindsight we would have made different decisions.

I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your children you try and keep it that as Prime Minister you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism and that is why Jenny and I agreed it was important that I returned, particularly after the tragedies we saw late this week. I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress.

And then we move on to power prices:

We must take action on climate change and we are taking action on climate change. At the last election I said we would, I said we would meet and beat our Kyoto targets, I said we would meet our Paris commitments at a canter and we will.

We welcome the record investment in renewable energy technologies and at the same time we welcome the fact we pursue our climate policies while getting electricity prices down as the ACCC noted today with a $65 reduction as a direct result of the policies in place to get power bills under control in this country.

Scott Morrison on the climate change link debate:

I appreciate that when things get as anxious as they have become, then people will think, you know, what’s been prepared? Is anything happens?

Or have they thought of this? I understand that those anxieties are positively meant and are natural.

He moves on to the anxiety he says he sees the community dealing with:

In talking to the Commissioner, I want to acknowledge what he has acknowledged - and that is as we face these fires at the moment, I want to assure Australians of this because I know people are anxious and I know people in some places are rightly fearful of what is literally at their door, and the haze and the smoke and all of these things heighten that anxiety as you think about your kids and your family and your can see the red tinge at night if you’re close enough, but our fire services in Australia are the best in the world.

The response to these disasters, these fires, is the best in the world.

Scott Morrison moves into addressing the issues which have exploded since he left on his holiday:

There are over 100 fires active in New South Wales today and many of those are quite serious, but I do remind people that there are also severe fires in South Australia and in Victoria.

I spoke to the South Australian Premier last night when I arrived back in Australia to get an update and there’s been loss of life there and there are fears for others.

Scott Morrison continues:

A few months ago I was up in Canungra when the first of these dreadful fires started to appear.

...When we got out to Wilberforce just a few weeks ago up in Queensland and here we are again today following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier this week.

Scott Morrison:

...Men and women who are out there today here in New South Wales who were out there yesterday, the thousands of men and women around Australia, not just here in New South Wales, up in Queensland, down in South Australia where it’s also been a difficult week, down in Victoria, all those that have come from other states - Tassie, the west, the ACT, up in the Territory.

I want to thank those who have come from overseas - the Americans, the Canadians, our Kiwi cousins, those who have come to support us in this hour of need.

The prime minster is now addressing the media.

If you can, you should watch this with the sound on. The firefighters all remain so calm, despite what they are facing. The “got this” at the end just sums up everything about how our volunteers are handling this.

This incredible video was taken by firefighters in the early hours of this morning on Hat Head Rd at , when the fire burnt out of the valley threatening homes.

10.00pm GMT

The prime minister will head to Picton after the Sydney RFS briefing, to meet with evacuees.

Australia’s aerial firefighting force has been given an $11m funding injection from the Morrison government amid growing concern about the resourcing of firefighters combating the bushfire crisis.

On Thursday the federal government announced it would nearly double the commonwealth’s annual contribution to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre, which coordinated the 140 aircraft used to battle fires across Australia.

Just a reminder... if you don’t like the air quality in Sydney, the expansion in coal mining, gas and the drought have combined to make this a daily occurrence in the Hunter Valley.

The health outcomes for Hunter residents will be very poor. History won’t be kind here

There is a lot of commentary over how prepared Australia was for this bushfire season. The fire authorities said they did all the preparations they could - including hazard reduction burns, but the group of former fire chiefs who came to prominence at the beginning of this season (which started early) said they wanted to talk about how to prepare for this new normal.

Paul Karp has found Labor’s bushfire policy from the election, given this debate.

Scott Morrison’s return to Australia last night has brought him back on deck a day before he was scheduled back to work - the PMO told reporters, including Samantha Maiden, that Morrison would be back to work on Monday, late last week

No, his office said yesterday Monday Dec 23

9.41pm GMT

At least one person died in the Adelaide Hills fire which blazed last night, with another reported missing. More than 50 people have been injured - including 23 firefighters and two police officers. At least 15 homes have been destroyed, with about 30 other structures having also been consumed by the fire.

But with residents only returning to take stock of the damage today, the number of structures destroyed is expected to rise.

Scott Morrison has not yet addressed the media - but here is what he had to say to the RFS at Sydney headquarters.

PM has addressed fire fighters at the headquarters.

Mike Bowers was at the Green Wattle Creek fire last night.

Here is some of what he saw

Good morning. It is another day of watch and wait as fire fighters across the east coast and south Australia keep a very, very close eye on what

Emergency-level fires have swept across parts of New South Wales and , and the death toll and number of injured firefighters has risen, as the country’s severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.