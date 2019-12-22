Added: 21.12.2019 23:55 | 12 views | 0 comments



Scott Morrisonâ€™s press conference on the Australian fires was just more talking points and spin. The country needs more than words

Scott Morrison says this is not a time for division, or partisanship, or point scoring. He says we should unite in response to the current crisis. Thatâ€™s certainly true. We have been.

But prime minister, this is also time to stop pretending. Talking about Australiaâ€™s woefully inadequate climate policy at this time is not partisan, it is essential. And, with respect, the same same old talking points you rolled out on your return from Hawaii just donâ€™t cut it anymore.



This isnâ€™t about an adjustment to your language, it requires an adjustment to your policy



Lenore Taylor is Guardian Australiaâ€™s editor in chief