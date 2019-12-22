ï»¿Sunday, 22 December 2019
www.theguardian.com: Prime minister, you need a credible climate policy. It's too dangerous to keep pretending you have one | Lenore Taylor

Added: 21.12.2019 23:55 | 12 views | 0 comments

Source: nuclear-news.net
Source: nuclear-news.net


Scott Morrisonâ€™s press conference on the Australian fires was just more talking points and spin. The country needs more than words
Scott Morrison says this is not a time for division, or partisanship, or point scoring. He says we should unite in response to the current crisis. Thatâ€™s certainly true. We have been.
But prime minister, this is also time to stop pretending. Talking about Australiaâ€™s woefully inadequate climate policy at this time is not partisan, it is essential. And, with respect, the same same old talking points you rolled out on your return from Hawaii just donâ€™t cut it anymore.

This isnâ€™t about an adjustment to your language, it requires an adjustment to your policy

Lenore Taylor is Guardian Australiaâ€™s editor in chief

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Australia, Fire, Prime minister, ISIS, Hawaii



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Donald Trump

 

eBay

 

Economy

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Murder

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2019 USweekly  - all rights reserved