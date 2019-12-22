Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is back in the country, with Victoria and South Australia under renewed bushfire threat as NSW surveys damage from ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions on Saturday. Follow the latest news and updates

11.12pm GMT

10.58pm GMT

So to quickly recap that press conference:

Scott Morrison defended leaving the country to take a holiday (which he said he planned six weeks ago), having “made a promise to my kids” but said in hindsight, he would have made a different decision. (Morrison was due to return to work, as scheduled, tomorrow, December 23, according to what his office told the New Daily’s Samantha Maiden last week).

I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your children you try and keep it, but as prime minister you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism and that is why Jenny and I agreed it was important that I returned, particularly after the tragedies we saw late this week.

I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress.

I understand there is media interest in the engagement of briefings between my office and the gallery and those sorts of things, I get that. There have been lessons learned this week and they will be imported and included next time.

There is no argument, in my view, or the view of the government, and any government in the country, about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world – but I’m sure people would equally acknowledge the direct connection to any single fire event is not a credible suggestion to make that link.

People can expect my government to do what it promised to do, what it took to the last election. I know there are some who tried to make political points and score points over these issues in the midst of these disasters and that is disappointing. I will do what I said I would do because that is how I am with the Australian people. I said we will meet our 26% emission reduction target.

This is not a time for division, it is not a time for argument, it is not a time for partisanship, not a time for point scoring.

It is a time to support people who have an important job to do, to give them the space and time, to give them the support they need.

10.45pm GMT

On whether he believes he has shown leadership, Scott Morrison says:

This has been going on for a long time, since September, and on each occasion I have been here, whether it is in Taree or out at Wilberforce a couple of weeks ago.

Not on all occasions have I gone and been there with a travelling media team.

10.44pm GMT

On Labor’s proposal for tax breaks for volunteer firefighters who are unable to work while they deal with the bushfire emergency:

Q: Labor wants compensation for volunteer firefighters. Is that something you are considering?

I don’t know what the specific proposal being proposed …

I will take that where it is.

10.40pm GMT

Scott Morrison on why the government is not considering changing its climate change policy:

The Kyoto targets set by the previous Labor government, when we came to government, there was the projection that we would miss those by some 700 million tonnes.

Now we’re going to beat them … And I would hope that not only will we meet, and I’m sure we will, our Paris commitments, that we will beat them as well.

10.38pm GMT

We get back to climate policy – there will be NO change.

Q: The government has been criticised for using carryover credits. Going forward after these fires, how can your government provide a more genuine commitment to making Australia a responsible global actor when it comes to reducing carbon emissions?

10.34pm GMT

Question: You were critical of the Victorian police commissioner when she went to dinner during the Black Saturday bushfires.

Scott Morrison:

I have already made a number of comments today, as you know, where I think I have held myself to that same standard.

Equally I would note that I am not the operational leader of an emergency service or police force. I am the prime minister. And as prime minister I was kept regularly and sought to be kept regularly updated on the events.

10.32pm GMT

This is not exactly a glowing defence of the deputy prime minister.

Q: Why were questions referred to your office; why couldn’t McCormack simply say he was acting?

These are not the matters I am focused on now, I will leave those matters for others.

Australians are worried about the fires and the support necessary to support those out there today.

10.31pm GMT

Question: But you knew about these catastrophic fire conditions. Are you sorry to the residents?

Morrison: I already said that. I already said it.

10.30pm GMT

Question: Where have you been and why the secrecy?

Scott Morrison: I was in Hawaii, a trip with my family, a trip planned seven weeks ago and when I take family leave, it is a private family time.



10.29pm GMT

And then the prime minister asks us to all be kind to each other:

Let me finish by saying this, and I apologise for the lengthy nature of my remarks this morning, it is time to be kind to each other.

This is not a time for division, it is not a time for argument, it is not a time for partisanship, not a time for point scoring.

10.27pm GMT

Scott Morrison says he believes Australians are “fair minded” and will understand why he took his holiday.

Two other points. I have returned from leave and I know that has caused some great anxiety in Australia and Jenny and I acknowledge that. If we had your time over again and the benefit of hindsight we would have made different decisions.

I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your children you try and keep it that as Prime Minister you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism and that is why Jenny and I agreed it was important that I returned, particularly after the tragedies we saw late this week. I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress.

10.25pm GMT

And then we move on to power prices:

We must take action on climate change and we are taking action on climate change. At the last election I said we would, I said we would meet and beat our Kyoto targets, I said we would meet our Paris commitments at a canter and we will.

We welcome the record investment in renewable energy technologies and at the same time we welcome the fact we pursue our climate policies while getting electricity prices down as the ACCC noted today with a $65 reduction as a direct result of the policies in place to get power bills under control in this country.

10.23pm GMT

Scott Morrison on the climate change link debate:

I appreciate that when things get as anxious as they have become, then people will think, you know, what’s been prepared? Is anything happens?

Or have they thought of this? I understand that those anxieties are positively meant and are natural.

10.21pm GMT

He moves on to the anxiety he says he sees the community dealing with:

In talking to the Commissioner, I want to acknowledge what he has acknowledged - and that is as we face these fires at the moment, I want to assure Australians of this because I know people are anxious and I know people in some places are rightly fearful of what is literally at their door, and the haze and the smoke and all of these things heighten that anxiety as you think about your kids and your family and your can see the red tinge at night if you’re close enough, but our fire services in Australia are the best in the world.

The response to these disasters, these fires, is the best in the world.

10.17pm GMT

Scott Morrison moves into addressing the issues which have exploded since he left on his holiday:

There are over 100 fires active in New South Wales today and many of those are quite serious, but I do remind people that there are also severe fires in South Australia and in Victoria.

I spoke to the South Australian Premier last night when I arrived back in Australia to get an update and there’s been loss of life there and there are fears for others.

10.15pm GMT

Scott Morrison continues:

A few months ago I was up in Canungra when the first of these dreadful fires started to appear.

...When we got out to Wilberforce just a few weeks ago up in Queensland and here we are again today following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier this week.

10.09pm GMT

Scott Morrison:

...Men and women who are out there today here in New South Wales who were out there yesterday, the thousands of men and women around Australia, not just here in New South Wales, up in Queensland, down in South Australia where it’s also been a difficult week, down in Victoria, all those that have come from other states - Tassie, the west, the ACT, up in the Territory.

I want to thank those who have come from overseas - the Americans, the Canadians, our Kiwi cousins, those who have come to support us in this hour of need.

10.06pm GMT

The prime minster is now addressing the media.

10.06pm GMT

If you can, you should watch this with the sound on. The firefighters all remain so calm, despite what they are facing. The “got this” at the end just sums up everything about how our volunteers are handling this.

This incredible video was taken by firefighters in the early hours of this morning on Hat Head Rd at , when the fire burnt out of the valley threatening homes.

10.00pm GMT

The prime minister will head to Picton after the Sydney RFS briefing, to meet with evacuees.

9.58pm GMT

Australia’s aerial firefighting force has been given an $11m funding injection from the Morrison government amid growing concern about the resourcing of firefighters combating the bushfire crisis.

On Thursday the federal government announced it would nearly double the commonwealth’s annual contribution to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre, which coordinated the 140 aircraft used to battle fires across Australia.

9.57pm GMT

Just a reminder... if you don’t like the air quality in Sydney, the expansion in coal mining, gas and the drought have combined to make this a daily occurrence in the Hunter Valley.

The health outcomes for Hunter residents will be very poor. History won’t be kind here

9.57pm GMT

There is a lot of commentary over how prepared Australia was for this bushfire season. The fire authorities said they did all the preparations they could - including hazard reduction burns, but the group of former fire chiefs who came to prominence at the beginning of this season (which started early) said they wanted to talk about how to prepare for this new normal.

Paul Karp has found Labor’s bushfire policy from the election, given this debate.

9.52pm GMT

Scott Morrison’s return to Australia last night has brought him back on deck a day before he was scheduled back to work - the PMO told reporters, including Samantha Maiden, that Morrison would be back to work on Monday, late last week

No, his office said yesterday Monday Dec 23

9.41pm GMT

At least one person died in the Adelaide Hills fire which blazed last night, with another reported missing. More than 50 people have been injured - including 23 firefighters and two police officers. At least 15 homes have been destroyed, with about 30 other structures having also been consumed by the fire.

But with residents only returning to take stock of the damage today, the number of structures destroyed is expected to rise.

9.35pm GMT

Scott Morrison has not yet addressed the media - but here is what he had to say to the RFS at Sydney headquarters.

PM has addressed fire fighters at the headquarters.

9.33pm GMT

Mike Bowers was at the Green Wattle Creek fire last night.

Here is some of what he saw

9.21pm GMT

Good morning. It is another day of watch and wait as fire fighters across the east coast and south Australia keep a very, very close eye on what

Emergency-level fires have swept across parts of New South Wales and , and the death toll and number of injured firefighters has risen, as the country’s severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.