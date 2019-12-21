Scott Morrison is back in the country, with Victoria and South Australia also under renewed bushfire threat as New South Wales surveys damage from ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions on Saturday. Follow the latest news and updates

10.17pm GMT

Scott Morrison moves into addressing the issues which have exploded since he left on his holiday:

There are over 100 fires active in New South Wales today and many of those are quite serious, but I do remind people that there are also severe fires in South Australia and in Victoria.

I spoke to the South Australian Premier last night when I arrived back in Australia to get an update and there’s been loss of life there and there are fears for others.

10.15pm GMT

Scott Morrison continues:

A few months ago I was up in Canungra when the first of these dreadful fires started to appear.

...When we got out to Wilberforce just a few weeks ago up in Queensland and here we are again today following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier this week.

10.09pm GMT

Scott Morrison:

...Men and women who are out there today here in New South Wales who were out there yesterday, the thousands of men and women around Australia, not just here in New South Wales, up in Queensland, down in South Australia where it’s also been a difficult week, down in Victoria, all those that have come from other states - Tassie, the west, the ACT, up in the Territory.

I want to thank those who have come from overseas - the Americans, the Canadians, our Kiwi cousins, those who have come to support us in this hour of need.

10.06pm GMT

The prime minster is now addressing the media.

10.06pm GMT

If you can, you should watch this with the sound on. The firefighters all remain so calm, despite what they are facing. The “got this” at the end just sums up everything about how our volunteers are handling this.

This incredible video was taken by firefighters in the early hours of this morning on Hat Head Rd at , when the fire burnt out of the valley threatening homes.

10.00pm GMT

The prime minister will head to Picton after the Sydney RFS briefing, to meet with evacuees.

9.58pm GMT

Australia’s aerial firefighting force has been given an $11m funding injection from the Morrison government amid growing concern about the resourcing of firefighters combating the bushfire crisis.

On Thursday the federal government announced it would nearly double the commonwealth’s annual contribution to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre, which coordinated the 140 aircraft used to battle fires across Australia.

9.57pm GMT

Just a reminder... if you don’t like the air quality in Sydney, the expansion in coal mining, gas and the drought have combined to make this a daily occurrence in the Hunter Valley.

The health outcomes for Hunter residents will be very poor. History won’t be kind here

9.57pm GMT

There is a lot of commentary over how prepared Australia was for this bushfire season. The fire authorities said they did all the preparations they could - including hazard reduction burns, but the group of former fire chiefs who came to prominence at the beginning of this season (which started early) said they wanted to talk about how to prepare for this new normal.

Paul Karp has found Labor’s bushfire policy from the election, given this debate.

9.52pm GMT

Scott Morrison’s return to Australia last night has brought him back on deck a day before he was scheduled back to work - the PMO told reporters, including Samantha Maiden, that Morrison would be back to work on Monday, late last week

No, his office said yesterday Monday Dec 23

9.41pm GMT

At least one person died in the Adelaide Hills fire which blazed last night, with another reported missing. More than 50 people have been injured - including 23 firefighters and two police officers. At least 15 homes have been destroyed, with about 30 other structures having also been consumed by the fire.

But with residents only returning to take stock of the damage today, the number of structures destroyed is expected to rise.

9.35pm GMT

Scott Morrison has not yet addressed the media - but here is what he had to say to the RFS at Sydney headquarters.

PM has addressed fire fighters at the headquarters.

9.33pm GMT

Mike Bowers was at the Green Wattle Creek fire last night.

Here is some of what he saw

9.21pm GMT

Good morning. It is another day of watch and wait as fire fighters across the east coast and south Australia keep a very, very close eye on what

Emergency-level fires have swept across parts of New South Wales and , and the death toll and number of injured firefighters has risen, as the country’s severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.