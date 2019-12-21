﻿Saturday, 21 December 2019
In Australia's drought towns, angry residents rely on charity, not government, for water

Source: www.abc.net.au
Source: www.abc.net.au


Across northern NSW and southern Queensland, people have stepped up to truck water to those whose supplies have run dry
A few months ago, Russell Wantling pulled over to the side of the road near the southern Queensland town of Stanthorpe to speak to a family he saw carrying buckets of water from the town dam. Again and again, they lugged each bucketload up the dam wall and poured it into a tank strapped to the tray of an old ute.
“I just stopped and asked what they were doing,” Wantling says. “He said to me that they had no water, he couldn’t afford to buy water because he’d lost his job. So I went to my wife and said ‘we’ve got to do something, this is terrible’.

Australia, Government, Charity



