Two people confirmed dead in South Australia as fires burn at emergency level across three different statesEmergency-level fires have swept across parts of New South Wales and South Australia, and the death toll and number of injured firefighters has risen, as the country’s severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.Two people were confirmed dead in South Australia, and homes were destroyed and communities evacuated in what authorities described as “an awful day” in which fires raged across three states, even creating their own thunderstorms in some parts of NSW.

A strong southerly change is moving up the coast. Some fires have generated thunderstorms ahead of the change. The change will increase winds and see erratic fire behaviour. These are dangerous fire conditions. Stay informed of the changing situation.

