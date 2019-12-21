Emergency fire warnings have been issued for parts of NSW, including Greater Sydney, Victoria and South Australia, and the Australian weather forecast is for extreme temperatures. Follow for the latest news and updates

7.15am GMT

ABC is reporting at least five homes in Lithgow have been destroyed, we have not confirmed this yet.

7.11am GMT

An emergency warning has been issued for Brookville in Victoria.

The bushfire at Barmouth Spur is travelling northerly towards Brookville, and embers are falling in Brookville, threatening homes.



Bushfire - Emergency Warning for West Side Barmouth Spur . For fo:

7.07am GMT

Josh Taylor here taking over for Luke as we head into the evening.

7.00am GMT

The bushfires are creating thunderstorms at the Currowan and Tianjara fires in the Shoalhaven, which is just awful.

A fire-generated thunderstorm has formed over the Currowan & Tianjara fires in the Shoalhaven, and another may form over the Gospers Mountain fire. This is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the conditions around you and take appropriate action.

PyroCBs are able to generate their own lightning strikes, mass downdrafts of air, gusty winds and even hail blackened with soot. The plumes generated from pyroCBs can influence the atmosphere at heights of up to 15km.

Embers still hot enough to start new fires can be shot out of a pyroCB at distances of 30km from the main fire.



6.51am GMT

The house we’ve been at is no longer in the direct path of the fire after a wind change.

6.48am GMT

Blackheath resident Robert Smith told the Guardian how he left his home in the town after the fires neared.

We were advised to leave our home in northern Blackheath about 3pm. Police had set up a road block in our street to keep people away except residents as emergency fire trucks charged towards the fire in Grose Valley.

Giant plumes of smoke were visible, we didn’t see flames. It was considered best for us to leave early. We were intending to stay to combat ember attacks but we didn’t see any before the fire escalated with the strengthening wind.

Traffic was minimal and orderly to Katoomba on Great Western Highway although west bound traffic was stopped by police to allow flashing emergency vehicles to tear west to Blackheath, Mt Victoria and Lithgow. We are waiting to see the cooler southerly change to take effect before hopefully heading back later this evening.

6.40am GMT

This is my dad’s house in Erowal Bay, taken at 4pm

6.37am GMT

Here is a look at the water bombing effort Mike Bowers relayed to me earlier.

6.32am GMT

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain Fire (Hawkesbury and Lithgow LGAs)

Fire continues to burn below the Bells Line of Road. The southerly change is due to impact this fire within coming hours. Video shows the fire approaching the Fruit Bowl along Bells Line Of Road, Bilpin.

6.26am GMT

Fire Emergency: Fire racing up a cliff in the Grose Valley, near Blackheath. Emergency warnings have been issued for fires at Wildes Meadow, Currowan, Tianjara, Gospers Mountain, Green Wattle Creek & Grose Valley.

6.25am GMT

Guardian Australia photographer Mike Bowers tells me crews at Yanderra, south of Bargo, have been keeping conditions at bay there. Five or six water bombers have been dumping repeatedly deluge after deluge as they fight to protect homes.

6.16am GMT

For those of you outside of New South Wales, Lithgow is a town of about 12,000 people in the Central Tablelands region of the state. It’s about two hours’ drive west of Sydney.

6.12am GMT

At least one home has been destroyed here in McKellars Park in outer Lithgow

6.09am GMT

More from out of Lithgow from the local paper, the Bathurst Bulletin.

Lithgow right now.

Photo: Mel Taylor

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain fire (Lithgow and Hawkesbury LGA)

Dangerous fire conditions are being experienced across the fireground. The large fire is burning on multiple fronts. This video shows the area north of Lithgow this afternoon.

5.59am GMT

We’re in Kurrajong Heights, where a strike team is setting up ahead of a fire front just on the other side of the hill.

The sky is dark, and it is eerily still, with ash falling from the sky.

Andrew, Jonathon, and Ashleigh in Kurrajong heights where a strike team has set up to protect their homes from an approaching fire front.

5.53am GMT

And some more.

A kangaroo races to escape a grass fire in outer Lithgow

5.52am GMT

Awful scenes coming out of Lithgow right now.

LITHGOW ON FIRE: Dramatic scenes at Lithgow right now. This footage was provided by resident Kennedy Brown.

5.51am GMT

Here is the 's average daily temperature map for Friday.

5.45am GMT

Now, Bowers says he is in Yanderra, near Bargo and fire is about to impact on properties there.

5.34am GMT

Guardian Australia’s photographer-at-large Mike Bowers was at Bargo, where he says the latest RFS temperature report had it at 41C.

5.26am GMT

We are in Richmond where smoke is extraordinarily thick and the RFS’s 737 Large Air Tanker is doing laps overhead, bombing the fire just a few suburbs away.

The Richmond club is acting as the evacuation centre. There hasn’t been an evacuation centre declared officially for this area yet and people are a bit confused about where they are supposed to go, but people are welcome at the Richmond club and many have just shown up with pets and family having left their homes either as a precaution or fleeing the fire.

Firefighters are preparing for this front to come over the hill. It’s expected to roar through in about 90 minutes *if* that southerly, which is already late, stays away. Kurrajong heights

5.23am GMT

In that press conference, RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons also confirmed that those Blue Mountains fires are now moving towards the populated Blackheath and Mt Victoria areas.

Many residents say they are preparing to evacuate, and pictures have certainly showed the fire conditions there worsening in the past hour or two.

A huge fire has broken out only a few km from our home in North Katoomba. I’ve turned on all the sprinklers and I’m getting ready to evacuate.

Has ⁦⁩ got back from Hawaii yet? The lack of aerial air support to fight this can be laid directly at his feet.

Huge pyrocumulus in the Grose Valley at 4pm. Looking ENE from Blackheath.

5.21am GMT

Looking to the coming days and weeks ahead, BOM spokeswoman says there were be thunderstorms during Christmas Eve but that won’t be “significant for fire dampening”. Air quality in the Sydney area will improve to “fair” tomorrow, rather than “hazardous” as it has been today.

Asked when NSW can expect sustained rainfall, the spokeswoman says there is nothing significant forecast for the next month or two.

5.17am GMT

Fitzsimmons also said that so far in greater Sydney area conditions had not quite reached “catastrophic”.

“A couple of hours to go, hopefully we don’t get there.,” he says.

5.14am GMT

Morgan also says that paramedics have received six reports of children locked in cars of the past week, which has diverted them from other work.

5.13am GMT

Dominic Morgan from Ambulance NSW says there are reports of four fire fighters who have suffered heat exhaustion. Their conditions range from minor to “quite severe”.

5.12am GMT

Fitzsimmons notes the smoke that has engulfed the greater Sydney area has effectively served as an “insulator”. He says that has been “preventing some of the temperatures getting as high we might have thought for this time of the day which is a good thing”.

5.10am GMT

Fitzsimmons says there will be improved – that is, milder – conditions including a dramatic temperature drop after today.

Having said that, conditions are such that tomorrow, a couple of total fire bans for the northern area of NewSouth Wales reflect the the local combination of hot, dry and windy conditions. We will not get on top of these fires until we get some decent rain, we have said that for weeks and months.

5.09am GMT

Hi there, Luke Henriques-Gomes here again taking over from Naaman. I’m sure I speak for all of you when I say thanks for your work here today, Naaman.

5.07am GMT

Fitzsimmons says there are no reports of serious injuries. One firefighter needed treatment at the fire near Balmoral.

There are also reports of homes being damaged or destroyed near Lithgow and reports of fires approaching buildings in Balmoral.

5.06am GMT

NSW RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons is providing a briefing as we speak. There are new fires, including south of Nowra, and another south of Tumut which began around noon. It’s believed that fire was sparked by a torched car.

He says major roads impacted by the fires include the Princes highway heading south, the Hume highway heading south from Sydney, and the Great Western highway heading out of Sydney.

4.57am GMT

The SA premier, Steven Marshall, has cancelled his own planned Christmas holiday, according to AAP.

Marshall had been scheduled to leave this week for a holiday in New Zealand. But he said today he would stay in Adelaide while the fire emergency was active.

4.49am GMT

There are reports now that NSW departmental employees have been telling people at evacuation centres not to speak to media.

That’s even if the residents are happy to talk.

I was also not allowed to speak to people inside the evac centre at Picton. The owner of the place was happy to have me, but the government dept in there running ops have banned all media.

Same thing happened to and I in Ulladulla. A gov rep barred us from entering the evac centre and chatting wth residents - even if THEY wanted to. One resident found us outside and said the rep warned evacuees not to speak with us.

I should also say the staff at the centre were lovely. Let us in and offered us water. The rep saw us, came over and said: “I’ll walk you out”.

4.42am GMT

AAP reports that tonight’s Big Bash match in Canberra may be called off due to smoke.

Haze resulting from bushfires will be discussed in the pre-match medical briefing at Manuka Oval, where the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is slated to start at 6.10pm AEDT, AAP reports.



4.39am GMT



Trains are suspended in both directions between Katoomba, Lithgow and Bathurst due to bushfires.

Due to road closures, train replacement buses are no longer able to operate in both directions.

Please delay all travel if travelling west of Katoomba.

4.34am GMT

In weather news, the southerly has come through Nowra. It will reach Sydney at 5pm, the Hunter region at 8pm and the mid-north coast closer to midnight.

This will change wind directions and worsen fires, the RFS and bureau say.

The southerly change is moving up the coast and is expected to be in Sydney around 5pm. This will bring erratic fire conditions to the Green Wattle Creek fire at about 5pm. The Grose Valley fire & Gospers Mountain fires will be affected at around 6pm.

4.26am GMT

SA veterinarians say it is “horrendous” in the state as they rescue wildlife, reports Royce Kurmelovs.

The (Savem) is a response and recovery agency for Australian wildlife that has been activated by the South Australian government.

4.19am GMT

An updated emergency warning from Victoria: properties are now impacted in Tambo Crossing.

This BUSHFIRE EMERGENCY WARNING is issued for Stirling, Tambo Crossing, Wattle Circle.

The fire at Marthavale is out of control, travelling north-east, impacting property in Tambo Crossing.

It is too late to leave. More details at

4.14am GMT

And the Tianjara fire has now changed direction.

The southerly change has crossed the firegound and it is now moving north towards Terpentine Road.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Tianjara fire (Shoalhaven LGA)

The southerly change has crossed the fireground. The fire is now moving north towards Terpentine Rd. If you are in Wandandian and Jerrawangala, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches.

4.07am GMT

There are six fires currently at emergency level in NSW, after conditions worsened this afternoon.

The Grose Valley fire and Upper Turon Road fires were upgraded 20 minutes ago to emergency.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Grose Valley (Blue Mountains LGA)

Fire activity has increase along Hat Hill Road, Blackheath.

If you plan to leave or you are not prepared, leave now towards Katoomba.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Grose Valley (Blue Mountains LGA)

Fire activity has increase along Hat Hill Road, Blackheath.

If you plan to leave or you are not prepared, leave now towards Katoomba.

4.01am GMT

McCormack also confirms that Morrison will arrive back in Australia today.

“He is on his way back to the country and that is a good thing,” he says. “No-one could have envisaged the week we have had.

3.52am GMT

Michael McCormack is asked if he believes we can do more to combat climate change.

“Yes, I do,” he says.

3.45am GMT

Hi all, Naaman Zhou back here. Thanks to Luke Henriques-Gomes for his work on the blog just then.

Michael McCormack fronted the media in Wagga Wagga earlier. The ABC is broadcasting the press conference now.

3.38am GMT

Littleproud is also asked whether Australia should do more to combat climate change. He says the government is committed to meeting the Paris targets. When asked if, yes or no, the government believes more can be done, he dodges the question.

But Littleproud says climate change has “been a contributing factor” to the current fires.



3.35am GMT

Littleproud has defended Scott Morrison for going on holiday to Hawaii during the fire crisis.

Asked if he would have gone on holidays to Hawaii, Littleproud says: “The reality is the operational management of fires sits with the state governments and they do an exemplary job.

3.23am GMT

David Littleproud, the minister for natural disaster and emergency management, is at Sydney airport awaiting the arrival of firefighters from Canada who will be on the ground helping their Australian counterparts from Sunday morning.

Pressed on whether firefighting resources are adequate, Littleproud acknowledges that if the fires carry on, “we are going to continue to be stretched”.

3.05am GMT

Another dispatch from Royce Kurmelovs in Adelaide:

Denis Noble, 76, spent yesterday fighting bushfires near his home in Charleston in the Adelaide Hills. Denis and his wife had only moved into the property a week ago when they watched the blaze come over the hill in the morning and slowly engulf the paddock across the road from his house.

3.02am GMT

An emergency warning has been issued for the fire at Tianjara, south-west of Nowra.

The NSW RFS says: “The fire is burning towards Wandandian and Jerrawangala. It is too late to leave – seek shelter. Sussex Inlet Road is now closed. It is too dangerous to leave.”

2.55am GMT

These maps show potential ember attack that may come from fires today & overnight, based on the current fire conditions & latest wind forecasts. Maps also illustrates potential for fires to break containment lines or spot over in areas. If in these areas you need to be ready now.

2.50am GMT

Hi all, it’s Luke Henriques-Gomes here. I’ll be taking over from Naaman while he has a well-earned break.

If you want to bring something to my attention, please send me an email at luke.henriques-gomes@theguardian.com or get in touch on Twitter (@lukehgomes).



2.41am GMT

A frank exchange of views here on Sunrise about Scott Morrison’s holiday to Hawaii.

“He decides to apologise yesterday. I didn’t think he had any reason to apologise to anyone,” says 2GB’s Chris Smith.

Scott Morrison has received heavy criticism for leaving the country while the rest of Australia faces devastating bushfires.

2.31am GMT

Protesters have gathered for a second day outside Kirribilli House in Sydney.

Many are holding placards and posters attacking the prime minister for inaction on climate change and a lack of leadership during this week’s bushfire crisis. Protesters are chanting: “The oceans are rising, no more compromising.”

at Kirribilli NOW

To Kirribilli House!

2.24am GMT

View from the Fruit Bowl Bilpin

2.19am GMT

I’ve made a donation. I hope you can too.

2.05am GMT

A day of catastrophic conditions, high-40s temperatures and mass road closures has so far panned out as authorities feared.

1.58am GMT

Also in Lexton, this dispatch from the local camel sanctuary.

Just down the camel paddock sitting with the kids. They’re nervous but okay...I think we’re past the worst of it. Lexton’s just been given an evacuation notice...god bless them. Scary at this time of night

1.47am GMT

The Lithgow area of the Gospers Mountain fire is now also at emergency.

Fire activity is increasing in Bell, Clarence and Dargan. A few minutes ago, an emergency alert was issued for between Bilpin and Kurrajong Heights.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow and Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire activity is increasing in Bell, Clarence and Dargan. It is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Take shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat.

1.44am GMT

The Green Wattle Creek fire – one of the fiercest fires this week – is back at emergency.

There are now two fires at emergency in NSW.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Green Wattle Creek (Wollondilly LGA)

Fire activity is increasing. If you're in the Hill Top area, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

1.40am GMT

The Marthavale fire in Victoria, which quadrupled in size overnight, became so big it began “generating its own weather”, the State Control Centre’s Luke Heagerty told the ABC.

“This fire was large enough to be generating some of its own weather … and was driving itself along purely with the energy created by the fire,” he said.

1.31am GMT

And this frightening footage from Adelaide.

As poster Lucky Tran says: “Thousands of expats are now returning home to Australia for the holidays and seeing sights like this from the plane. Incredibly heartbreaking.”

So.... this is what my hometown of Adelaide, Australia is looking like for the holidays...

( )

1.21am GMT

The Gospers Mountain fire covers a very large area, and emergency warnings and conditions will vary in different parts of the area.

The most dangerous area now is from Bilpin to Kurrajong Heights.

This is the potential fire spread map for Gospers Mountain and Green Wattle Creek in NSW today.

Right now, there is an emergency warning for Bilpin to Kurrajong Heights

1.17am GMT

Gospers Mountain has flared back to emergency level.

It was burning at emergency level earlier this morning, before being downgraded to wach and act. The huge fire, burning over 459,848 hectares, is now back to emergency.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire activity is increasing in Bilpin, south of Bells Line of Rd.

If you are in area from Bilpin to Kurrajong Hghts & your plan is to leave, leave now if the path is clear to Richmond.

1.15am GMT

Some parts of NSW will hit the mid 40s today, including the Sydney metropolitan, the bureau of meteorology says.

Meanwhile the smoke is thick in Canberra, and there is not much rain forecast for the future.

Smoke in has reached the point where you can barely see Mount Ainslie looking out from the Canberra Centre . Stepping outside feels like being a club before they brought in smoking bans

And the coming eight-day forecast, almost seeing out 2019, offers little prospect for rain relief for the big fires near :

1.07am GMT

Firefighters across NSW are working today despite the grief of losing two of their colleagues and friends on Thursday.

Flags were flown at half-mast on Friday after the two young fathers, Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were killed when their truck turned over near the Green Wattle Creek fire.

12.55am GMT

NSW police are speaking now. Bells Line of Road, in the Blue Mountains, is closed and they do not know when it will be reopened.

Train lines between McCarthur and Moss Vale are closed. Buses are running to replace them, but in some areas buses cannot enter.

12.53am GMT

From Royce Kurmelovs in Adelaide:

SA Water are reporting that water has been restored to the Adelaide Hills region overnight.

12.46am GMT

Australia's three hottest days in history have been the past three days. Today and tomorrow will almost surely join them.

AFAIK, no other large country with 100+ years of weather history has ever broken this many all-time records in a single week.

We are in a climate emergency.

12.30am GMT

SA premier Steven Marshall ended that press conference by saying: “My focus at the moment is not on my Christmas holidays, it’s trying to make sure we get through this difficult period.”

12.27am GMT

Prominent racing identity John Glatz was also taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, the SA premier said. The ABC is reporting that Glatz’s friends and family said he was in a serious condition.

Also in that press conference, CFS chief Mark Jobs said a dry lightning storm sparked eight separate fires on Kangaroo Island yesterday. That fire is now expected to burn for many more days.

12.26am GMT

Twenty-three firefighters were injured yesterday, one seriously.

CFS chief Mark Jobs confirmed the injured firefighter was seriously hurt and remained in hospital.

12.21am GMT

SA police have confirmed that a person has died in the Charleston area in the Adelaide Hills and another is injured. Yesterday, a man died in a car crash near Lameroo.

Police are also in the process of visiting the area to see if any others are affected. There are 90 to 100 properties or calls they are following up on, police commissioner Grant Stevens says.

12.08am GMT

From Adelaide, correspondent Royce Kurmelovs has the latest:

CFS crews have battled the flames in the Adelaide Hills well into the night as the fire has burnt unchecked across 25,000 hectares. While conditions eased overnight, those flying into Adelaide could see the flames from the air as the fire burned out of control.

12.00am GMT

The NSW RFS has set up an official fundraising portal for the families of the two volunteers – Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer – who were killed on Thursday while on duty at the Green Wattle Creek fire.

.

11.53pm GMT

And for more on the communications kerfuffle and the PR disaster of the PM’s trip, Amy Remeikis has the definitive read.



11.50pm GMT

Anthony Albanese has criticised Scott Morrison’s office for a lack of transparency and for what he called “misinformation” over the PM’s Hawaii holiday.

Earlier this week, Albanese said he would not attack the holiday itself, and Morrison was entitled to one, but it was the lack of information that was the issue. In a 2GB radio interview yesterday, Morrison said he would return “as soon as possible” and that he texted Albanese’s office on Monday to let him know of his vacation.

On Monday night PMO said claims PM was holidaying were “wrong”. Airport sources claim he boarded a business flight to Honolulu an PMO now says won’t comment on that. Naturally I’m happy to correct record if we can work out

11.43pm GMT

“The problem with this government is that it is not prepared to acknowledge that this is not business as usual,” Albanese says.

He says the government needs to “get its act together on climate change and energy”.

11.40pm GMT

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is speaking now. He says he received a briefing yesterday from federal authorities that holidaymakers – especially in the Shoalhaven coast – should reconsider plans.

“It will be a circumstance where we don’t want people driving into dangerous areas,” he says.

11.37pm GMT

40C heat and heavy smoke in Canberra have sparked an official health alert from ACT Health – the second in a row after yesterday.

It says: “People who are sensitive to smoke, especially those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, should take extra care and stay indoors where possible and take medication prescribed by their doctor.”

SMOKE AND EXTREME HEAT UPDATE 21/12/10 : With temperatures above 40 degrees forecast today and the heavy smoke haze lingering across our health advice on smoke and extreme heat remains the same. Read more

Smithville in NSW just topped 40C, the first in Australia today. Most of NSW will exceed 40C today, on what might well be the state’s hottest December day on record.

11.32pm GMT

Overview of current bushfire road closures across the country.

The advice from authorities is to avoid travel on roads in fire areas, alter your travel or holiday plans, and take precautions

11.22pm GMT

And overnight, SA premier Steven Marshall confirmed that a man who was killed in a car crash yesterday was a 24-year-old from Queensland.

Police said he crashed into a tree off the Mallee Highway near Lameroo about 2.30pm.

11.20pm GMT

ABC reports that four properties have been confirmed destroyed in South Australia.

Two major fires are still burning and posing a threat to lives and homes.

11.14pm GMT

In Victoria, the Marthavale fire in East Gisppsland quadrupled in size overnight, according to the Country Fire Authority.

Incident controller Bernard Barbetti told the ABC it flared up after a wind change.

Many records were set over western yesterday with a number of centres recording all time highest maximum temperatures. was spared the worst of the heat. Still hot in the northeast today but milder elsewhere. Check your forecast at

11.07pm GMT

A round-up of the fires as they stand at the moment.

In Victoria, two fires are at emergency, both in East Gippsland.

10.54pm GMT

There is an emergency warning in Victoria for the Marthavale-Barmouth Spur fire.

The warning is for Ensay, Ensay North, Ensay South, Reedy Flat, Stirling and Holstons.

Bushfire - Emergency Warning for Marthavale-Barmouth Spur. For fo:

10.37pm GMT

In good news, the Gospers Mountain fire has been downgraded to watch and act.

“The immediate threat has eased” for Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park, the RFS says.



Watch and Act - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

The immediate threat has eased in the areas of Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park. Monitor conditions. If you plan to leave or you are unprepared and the path is clear, leave now.

10.36pm GMT

Berejiklian also thanked people who had changed plans and avoided roads.

“The best thing we can do to support all of our volunteers and emergency service personnel on the ground is to take their advice,” she said.

10.33pm GMT

There are road closures all across the country today.

And in a press conference earlier today, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, told residents to please be aware of the closures and avoid travel on roads in fire areas.



10.22pm GMT

Canadian crews are out there helping Australian volunteers today.

Six staff from the BC Wildfire Service departed from Vancouver last night as part of this 2nd Canadian contingent to Australia. Safe travels, and good luck!

10.12pm GMT

The Sunday Telegraph’s political editor, Annika Smethurst, has reported that prime minister Scott Morrison was spotted in a lift today in Hawaii – at about 7am Australian time.

Yesterday he had promised to return “as soon as possible” to Australia from an overseas family holiday. He had originally been planning to return to the PM role – not necessarily to the country – by Monday night.

PM Scott Morrison has just been spotted in the lift of a Waikiki hotel (about 7am Saturday morning Canberra time) meaning he will struggle to return to Australia today

His office has confirmed he will still be on a plane today and is scheduled to return to Australia later tonight.

10.01pm GMT

There is a community meeting today in Victoria for the Lexton fire.

COMMUNITY MEETING TODAY (21/12/19) for LEXTON BUSHFIRE - Miners Rest CFA Fire Brigade, 12:30pm start (BBQ starts at 12pm)

9.43pm GMT

And there is a continuing emergency warning for the Gum Creek Road fire in Menzies in South Australia.

Emergency Warning for ,_MENZIES . This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now. Leave if the path is clear to a safer place, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive. ID=0003691

A WATCH & ACT for BUSHFIRE has been issued for Chute, Lexton, Mount Lonarch.

This watch and act replaces the Emergency Warning issued at 10.50pm Friday 20th December 2019

For fo:

9.42pm GMT

And if you are wondering how you can donate to or help the firefighting effort, whether through time, money or otherwise, Guardian Australia yesterday published this guide based on fire authority and evacuation centre advice.







9.34pm GMT

An emergency warning has just been issued for the huge Gospers Mountain fire in NSW.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Gospers Mt Fire. There has been an increase of fire activity north of Lithgow in the McKellars and Cobar Park areas. People in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches to protect themselves from the heat of the fire.