ï»¿Saturday, 21 December 2019
Deputy prime minister also suggests thereâ€™s â€˜a lot of hysteria about climate changeâ€™ and takes strident line against those calling for end to coalmining
The deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, has conceded Australia must take further action to combat the climate crisis and acknowledged that the bushfires ravaging New South Wales and South Australia have further shifted community sentiment on the issue.
But McCormack, who is acting prime minister while Scott Morrison returns from a much-maligned holiday in Hawaii, also linked the fires to other causes, including dry lightning strikes and self-combusting manure.

