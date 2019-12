Added: 21.12.2019 3:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Extreme weather conditions forecast as fires burn at emergency level across three different states

A second person has died in South Australia, and fires were burning at an emergency level across three different states, as Australia’s severe heatwave and national bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.

Catastrophic fire conditions were declared in New South Wales as high winds, above 40C temperatures, low humidity and long-term dryness in the bush combined to fan flames across the country.