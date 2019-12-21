Added: 21.12.2019 3:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Extreme weather conditions forecast as fires burn at emergency level across three different states

â€¢

â€¢

A second person has died in South Australia, and fires were burning at an emergency level across three different states, as Australiaâ€™s severe heatwave and national bushfire crisis continued on Saturday.

Catastrophic fire conditions were declared in New South Wales as high winds, above 40C temperatures, low humidity and long-term dryness in the bush combined to fan flames across the country.



