Hoteliers association says there has been an ‘unprecedented’ drop in bookings since water inundated city

Fears of more unprecedented flooding in Venice has brought hotel reservations down by 45%, the city’s hoteliers association said.

Last month, the northern Italian city of canals was hit with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St Mark’s Square.