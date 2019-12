Added: 21.12.2019 1:57 | 4 views | 0 comments



Parts of central west essentially cut off from Sydney as police tell residents to delay travel

•

•

•

Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the lead-up to Christmas, with catastrophic bushfire conditions forcing the closure of roads and highways across the country.

As residents brace for another day of tough conditions, New South Wales police issued a stark warning to those hoping to travel across the state on Saturday, telling residents “today is not the day to start your holiday”.