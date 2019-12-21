Emergency fire warnings have been issued for parts of New South Wales, including Greater Sydney, Victoria and South Australia

12.08am GMT

From Adelaide, correspondent Royce Kurmelovs has the latest:

CFS crews have battled the flames in the Adelaide Hills well into the night as the fire has burnt unchecked across 25,000 hectares. While conditions eased overnight, those flying into Adelaide could see the flames from the air as the fire burned out of control.

12.00am GMT

The NSW RFS has set up an official fundraising portal for the families of the two volunteers – Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer – who were killed on Thursday while on duty at the Green Wattle Creek fire.

11.53pm GMT

And for more on the communications kerfuffle and the PR disaster of the PM’s trip, Amy Remeikis has the definitive read.



11.50pm GMT

Anthony Albanese has criticised Scott Morrison’s office for a lack of transparency, and for what he called “misinformation” over the PM’s Hawaii holiday.

Earlier this week, Albanese said he would not attack the holiday itself, and Morrison was entitled to one, but it was the lack of information that was the issue. On a 2GB radio interview yesterday, Morrison said he would return “as soon as possible”, and said he texted Albanese’s office on Monday to let him know of his vacation.

On Monday night PMO said claims PM was holidaying were “wrong”. Airport sources claim he boarded a business flight to Honolulu an PMO now says won’t comment on that. Naturally I’m happy to correct record if we can work out

11.43pm GMT

“The problem with this government is that it is not prepared to acknowledged that this is not business as usual,” Albanese says.

He says the government needs to “get its act together on climate change and energy”.

11.40pm GMT

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is speaking now. He says he received a briefing yesterday from federal authorities that holidaymakers – especially in the Shoalhaven coast – should reconsider plans.

“It will be a circumstance where we don’t want people driving into dangerous areas,” he says.

11.37pm GMT

40C heat and heavy smoke in Canberra have sparked an official health alert from ACT Health. The second in a row after yesterday.

“People who are sensitive to smoke, especially those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, should take extra care and stay indoors where possible and take medication prescribed by their doctor,” ACT Health says.

SMOKE AND EXTREME HEAT UPDATE 21/12/10 : With temperatures above 40 degrees forecast today and the heavy smoke haze lingering across our health advice on smoke and extreme heat remains the same. Read more

Smithville in NSW just topped 40C, the first in Australia today. Most of NSW will exceed 40C today, on what might well be the state’s hottest December day on record.

11.32pm GMT

Overview of current bushfire road closures across the country.

The advice from authorities is to avoid travel on roads in fire areas, alter your travel or holiday plans, and take precautions

11.22pm GMT

And over night, SA premier Steven Marshall confirmed that a man who was killed in a car crash yesterday was a 24-year-old man from Queensland.

Police said he crashed into a tree off the Mallee Highway near Lameroo about 2.30pm.

11.20pm GMT

ABC reports that four properties have been confirmed destroyed in South Australia.

Two major fires are still burning and posing a threat to lives and homes.

11.14pm GMT

In Victoria, the Marthavale fire in East Gisppsland quadrupled in size overnight, according to the Country Fire Authority.

Incident controller Bernard Barbetti told the ABC it flared up after a wind change.

Many records were set over western yesterday with a number of centres recording all time highest maximum temperatures. was spared the worst of the heat. Still hot in the northeast today but milder elsewhere. Check your forecast at

11.07pm GMT

A round-up of the fires as they stand at the moment.

In Victoria, two fires are at emergency, both in East Gippsland.

10.54pm GMT

There is an emergency warning in Victoria for the Marthavale-Barmouth Spur fire.

The warning is for Ensay, Ensay North, Ensay South, Reedy Flat, Stirling and Holstons.

Bushfire - Emergency Warning for Marthavale-Barmouth Spur. For fo:

10.37pm GMT

In good news, the Gospers Mountain fire has been downgraded to watch and act.

“The immediate threat has eased” for Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park, the RFS says.



Watch and Act - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

The immediate threat has eased in the areas of Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park. Monitor conditions. If you plan to leave or you are unprepared and the path is clear, leave now.

10.36pm GMT

Berejiklian also thanked people who had changed plans and avoided roads.

“The best thing we can do to support all of our volunteers and emergency service personnel on the ground is to take their advice,” she said.

10.33pm GMT

There are road closures all across the country today.

And in a press conference earlier today, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, told residents to please be aware of the closures and avoid travel on roads in fire areas.



10.22pm GMT

Canadian crews are out there helping Australian volunteers today.

Six staff from the BC Wildfire Service departed from Vancouver last night as part of this 2nd Canadian contingent to Australia. Safe travels, and good luck!

10.12pm GMT

The Sunday Telegraph’s political editor, Annika Smethurst, has reported that prime minister Scott Morrison was spotted in a lift today in Hawaii – at about 7am Australian time.

Yesterday he had promised to return “as soon as possible” to Australia from an overseas family holiday. He had originally been planning to return to the PM role – not necessarily to the country – by Monday night.

PM Scott Morrison has just been spotted in the lift of a Waikiki hotel (about 7am Saturday morning Canberra time) meaning he will struggle to return to Australia today

His office has confirmed he will still be on a plane today and is scheduled to return to Australia later tonight.

10.01pm GMT

There is a community meeting today in Victoria for the Lexton fire.

COMMUNITY MEETING TODAY (21/12/19) for LEXTON BUSHFIRE - Miners Rest CFA Fire Brigade, 12:30pm start (BBQ starts at 12pm)

9.43pm GMT

And there is a continuing emergency warning for the Gum Creek Road fire in Menzies in South Australia.

Emergency Warning for ,_MENZIES . This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now. Leave if the path is clear to a safer place, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive. ID=0003691

A WATCH & ACT for BUSHFIRE has been issued for Chute, Lexton, Mount Lonarch.

This watch and act replaces the Emergency Warning issued at 10.50pm Friday 20th December 2019

For fo:

9.42pm GMT

And if you are wondering how you can donate to or help the firefighting effort, whether through time, money or otherwise, Guardian Australia yesterday published this guide based on fire authority and evacuation centre advice.







9.34pm GMT

An emergency warning has just been issued for the huge Gospers Mountain fire in NSW.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Gospers Mt Fire. There has been an increase of fire activity north of Lithgow in the McKellars and Cobar Park areas. People in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches to protect themselves from the heat of the fire.