My name is Izzy Raj-Seppings, and I dragged my dad on a one-hour bus trip on the hottest day of the summer to demand Scott Morrison act on climate change because I’m tired of watching my future burn before my eyesThe image of 13-year-old Izzy crying as she was told she could be arrested outside Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s Sydney residence has become one of the defining images of the country’s bushfire crisis.Guardian Australia asked her to write about why she was there and what she felt.

As police went about their move-on order at Kirribilly House, one girl was visibly frightened during police direction.

She and her father complied with the move-on order.

Look at what you’ve left us

Watch us fight it

Watch us win.