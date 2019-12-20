ï»¿Friday, 20 December 2019
www.theguardian.com: I'm the 13-year-old police threatened to arrest at the Kirribilli House protest. This is why I did it

Added: 20.12.2019

My name is Izzy Raj-Seppings, and I dragged my dad on a one-hour bus trip on the hottest day of the summer to demand Scott Morrison act on climate change because Iâ€™m tired of watching my future burn before my eyes
The image of 13-year-old Izzy crying as she was told she could be arrested outside Australian prime minister Scott Morrisonâ€™s Sydney residence has become one of the defining images of the countryâ€™s bushfire crisis.
Guardian Australia asked her to write about why she was there and what she felt.

As police went about their move-on order at Kirribilly House, one girl was visibly frightened during police direction.
She and her father complied with the move-on order.
Look at what youâ€™ve left us
Watch us fight it
Watch us win.

Tags: Australia, Fire, Sydney, Prime minister, Climate change, Police



