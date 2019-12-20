My name is Izzy Raj-Seppings, and I dragged my dad on a one-hour bus trip on the hottest day of the summer to demand Scott Morrison act on climate change because Iâ€™m tired of watching my future burn before my eyesThe image of 13-year-old Izzy crying as she was told she could be arrested outside Australian prime minister Scott Morrisonâ€™s Sydney residence has become one of the defining images of the countryâ€™s bushfire crisis.Guardian Australia asked her to write about why she was there and what she felt.

As police went about their move-on order at Kirribilly House, one girl was visibly frightened during police direction.

She and her father complied with the move-on order.

Look at what youâ€™ve left us

Watch us fight it

Watch us win.