Emergency warnings have been issued for parts of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia

11.14pm GMT

In Victoria, the Marthavale fire in East Gisppsland quadrupled in size overnight, according to the Country Fire Authority.

Incident controller Bernard Barbetti told the ABC it flared up after a wind change.

Many records were set over western yesterday with a number of centres recording all time highest maximum temperatures. was spared the worst of the heat. Still hot in the northeast today but milder elsewhere. Check your forecast at

11.07pm GMT

A round-up of the fires as they stand at the moment.

In Victoria, two fires are at emergency, both in East Gippsland.

10.54pm GMT

There is an emergency warning in Victoria for the Marthavale-Barmouth Spur fire.

The warning is for Ensay, Ensay North, Ensay South, Reedy Flat, Stirling and Holstons.

Bushfire - Emergency Warning for Marthavale-Barmouth Spur. For fo:

10.37pm GMT

In good news, the Gospers Mountain fire has been downgraded to watch and act.

“The immediate threat has eased” for Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park, the RFS says.



Watch and Act - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

The immediate threat has eased in the areas of Lithgow, Hermitage Flat, McKellars Park & Cobar Park. Monitor conditions. If you plan to leave or you are unprepared and the path is clear, leave now.

10.36pm GMT

Berejiklian also thanked people who had changed plans and avoided roads.

“The best thing we can do to support all of our volunteers and emergency service personnel on the ground is to take their advice,” she said.

10.33pm GMT

There are road closures all across the country today.

And in a press conference earlier today, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, told residents to please be aware of the closures and avoid travel on roads in fire areas.



10.22pm GMT

Canadian crews are out there helping Australian volunteers today.

Six staff from the BC Wildfire Service departed from Vancouver last night as part of this 2nd Canadian contingent to Australia. Safe travels, and good luck!

10.12pm GMT

The Sunday Telegraph’s political editor, Annika Smethurst, has reported that prime minister Scott Morrison was spotted in a lift today in Hawaii – at about 7am Australian time.

Yesterday he had promised to return “as soon as possible” to Australia from an overseas family holiday. He had originally been planning to return to the PM role – not necessarily to the country – by Monday night.

PM Scott Morrison has just been spotted in the lift of a Waikiki hotel (about 7am Saturday morning Canberra time) meaning he will struggle to return to Australia today

His office has confirmed he will still be on a plane today and is scheduled to return to Australia later tonight.

10.01pm GMT

There is a community meeting today in Victoria for the Lexton fire.

COMMUNITY MEETING TODAY (21/12/19) for LEXTON BUSHFIRE - Miners Rest CFA Fire Brigade, 12:30pm start (BBQ starts at 12pm)

9.43pm GMT

And there is a continuing emergency warning for the Gum Creek Road fire in Menzies in South Australia.

Emergency Warning for ,_MENZIES . This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now. Leave if the path is clear to a safer place, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive. ID=0003691

A WATCH & ACT for BUSHFIRE has been issued for Chute, Lexton, Mount Lonarch.

This watch and act replaces the Emergency Warning issued at 10.50pm Friday 20th December 2019

For fo:

9.42pm GMT

And if you are wondering how you can donate to or help the firefighting effort, whether through time, money or otherwise, Guardian Australia yesterday published this guide based on fire authority and evacuation centre advice.







9.34pm GMT

An emergency warning has just been issued for the huge Gospers Mountain fire in NSW.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Gospers Mt Fire. There has been an increase of fire activity north of Lithgow in the McKellars and Cobar Park areas. People in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches to protect themselves from the heat of the fire.