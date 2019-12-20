Emergency warnings have been issued for parts of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia

10.12pm GMT

The Sunday Telegraph’s political editor, Annika Smethurst, has reported that prime minister Scott Morrison was spotted in a lift today in Hawaii – at about 7am Australian time.

Yesterday he had promised to return “as soon as possible” to Australia from an overseas family holiday. He had originally been planning to return to the PM role – not necessarily to the country – by Monday night.

PM Scott Morrison has just been spotted in the lift of a Waikiki hotel (about 7am Saturday morning Canberra time) meaning he will struggle to return to Australia today

His office has confirmed he will still be on a plane today and is scheduled to return to Australia later tonight.

10.01pm GMT

There is a community meeting today in Victoria for the Lexton fire.

COMMUNITY MEETING TODAY (21/12/19) for LEXTON BUSHFIRE - Miners Rest CFA Fire Brigade, 12:30pm start (BBQ starts at 12pm)

9.43pm GMT

And there is a continuing emergency warning for the Gum Creek Road fire in Menzies in South Australia.

Emergency Warning for ,_MENZIES . This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now. Leave if the path is clear to a safer place, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive. ID=0003691

A WATCH & ACT for BUSHFIRE has been issued for Chute, Lexton, Mount Lonarch.

This watch and act replaces the Emergency Warning issued at 10.50pm Friday 20th December 2019

9.42pm GMT

And if you are wondering how you can donate to or help the firefighting effort, whether through time, money or otherwise, Guardian Australia yesterday published this guide based on fire authority and evacuation centre advice.







9.34pm GMT

An emergency warning has just been issued for the huge Gospers Mountain fire in NSW.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Gospers Mt Fire. There has been an increase of fire activity north of Lithgow in the McKellars and Cobar Park areas. People in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches to protect themselves from the heat of the fire.