More than 100 fires are burning in NSW, and dozens Queensland, Victoria and South Australia

Ash has been falling in the backyard of Kazan Brown’s home on the eastern edge of the Blue Mountains for three weeks. A heavy veil of smoke has turned the sun red and blocked out the stars. The smoke is scratching her throat and burning her eyes. The sheets smell like smoke. Clothes smell like smoke.

“You wake up in the morning and you can smell the bush burning,” Brown says. “It’s eerie, the feeling around town. Everyone is nervous … the panic is catching. It’s spreading just like the fire.”



