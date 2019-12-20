ï»¿Friday, 20 December 2019
www.theguardian.com: Australian bushfire crisis deepens with record breaking temperatures – video report

Added: 20.12.2019

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed fighting blazes south-west of Sydney in a worsening bushfire crisis facing Australia. A seven day state of emergency was called in New South Wales, with more than 100 fires burning across the state and only half of then contained. Record high temperatures across have exacerbated the already dry conditions. South Australia is also preparing for devastating fires amidst the heat and drought. Sydney has again be blanked in bushfire smoke, triggering protests outside prime minister Scott Morrisonâ€™s Sydney residence

    Tags: Australia, Fire, Sydney, Prime minister



